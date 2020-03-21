Left Menu
Haryana: Sonipat medical student tests positive for coronavirus

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

According to reports, a student of medical sciences who has been tested positive for coronavirus returned from the U.K. on 18th March. A resident of Sector 14, Sonipat, the girl has been rushed to BPS PGIMS Sonipat and tested positive today.

The Health officials told that her entire family, sibling and relative too have been quarantined. Their samples have been sent for testing and their health is being monitored by a team of doctors.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday

Further details awaited.

