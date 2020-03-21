Major U.S. airlines insist on cash grants from Congress, warn of job impact
The chief executives of 10 U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Saturday told Congress that unless they get direct cash assistance many will be forced to take "draconian measures" including to furlough workers.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, FedEx, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co , UPS and others on Saturday warned in a letter to lawmakers that "time is running out." Airlines promised that if they get $29 billion in cash grants they will not cut their workforce before August 31. Senate leaders are hoping to reach an agreement on a bipartisan stimulus and rescue package on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
