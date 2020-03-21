Algeria's coronavirus cases rise by 44 to 139

Algeria said on Saturday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 139 from 95.

Algeria has stopped international and domestic travel, closed mosques, cafes and restaurants and told half of state employees to stay at home to try to limit the spread of the virus. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

