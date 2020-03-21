Lebanon PM orders security forces to enforce virus curfew

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab asked the security forces on Saturday to enforce stricter measures to keep people indoors and prevent gatherings to curb a coronavirus outbreak.

In a speech, Diab said this would include patrols and checkpoints, calling on the Lebanese to stay home and only go out if "absolutely necessary".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

