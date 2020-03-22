57-yr-old tests positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

A 57-year-old man has tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases within the eastern Indian state to four on Saturday. The patient, a resident of Dumdum in Kolkata, was admitted on March 16 with fever and dry cough. However, the symptom intensified with acute respiratory distress syndrome and he was put on a ventilator.

The person is currently kept in isolation ICU at a private hospital in Kolkata. According to the data compiled by the Union Home Ministry, India has so far has reported 315 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

