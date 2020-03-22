Left Menu
Flights resume after FAA briefly halts New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case

The FAA issued a hold on flights landing at New York area airports. Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for COVID-19.

That forced the FAA to close some air space sectors and reroute flights. The FAA issued a hold on flights landing at New York area airports. The order cited staffing issues at the New York Air Traffic Control Center before allowing flights to resume. The FAA has had a series of issues this week surrounding COVID-19 cases, forcing the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and the closing of towers earlier this week at Chicago Midway and Las Vegas. The FAA on Friday temporarily closed the tower at New York's JFK, which led to some flight cancellations.

