Flights resume after FAA briefly halts New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for COVID-19.
That forced the FAA to close some air space sectors and reroute flights. The FAA issued a hold on flights landing at New York area airports. The order cited staffing issues at the New York Air Traffic Control Center before allowing flights to resume. The FAA has had a series of issues this week surrounding COVID-19 cases, forcing the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and the closing of towers earlier this week at Chicago Midway and Las Vegas. The FAA on Friday temporarily closed the tower at New York's JFK, which led to some flight cancellations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Aviation Administration
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Las Vegas
- JFK
ALSO READ
New York City could hit 100 coronavirus cases in 2 to 3 weeks
New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled on coronavirus concern
New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled on coronavirus concern
New York City declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus spread
New York City mayor orders restaurants, bars, theaters closed for coronavirus