Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania imposes curfew to slow coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bucharest
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 02:40 IST
Romania imposes curfew to slow coronavirus spread
The European Union state, which has recorded 367 coronavirus infections but no deaths to date, declared a state of emergency on March 16. Image Credit: Flickr

Romania's centrist minority government will enforce a nationwide nighttime curfew at least until mid-April seeking to limit movement and prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Saturday. The European Union state, which has recorded 367 coronavirus infections but no deaths to date, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

The curfew will restrict the movement of people from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will go into effect Monday night and extend through the 30-day state of emergency. Exceptions include workers and those who require medical help. Authorities also decided to close the borders to foreigners, except residents, relatives of Romanian citizens and expatriate workers.

They will also shut down shopping malls and dental clinics, adding to a nationwide shuttering of restaurants and other gathering venues enforced earlier this week. During the daytime, movement is allowed in groups smaller than three people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Isles GM: Barzal offer sheet would be matched

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello recently discussed the long-term future of Mathew Barzal and the immediate status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Lamoriello was asked if he would match an offer sheet should one be presented ...

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020