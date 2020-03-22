Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry
Cyprus registered its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said, involving an individual who had underlying health issues.
No further details were made available in a health ministry statement. As of Saturday, Cyprus had 84 cases of coronavirus in the southern government-controlled areas.
