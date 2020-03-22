Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 03:04 IST
Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry
As of Saturday, Cyprus had 84 cases of coronavirus in the southern government-controlled areas.  Image Credit: ANI

Cyprus registered its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said, involving an individual who had underlying health issues.

No further details were made available in a health ministry statement. As of Saturday, Cyprus had 84 cases of coronavirus in the southern government-controlled areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Isles GM: Barzal offer sheet would be matched

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello recently discussed the long-term future of Mathew Barzal and the immediate status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Lamoriello was asked if he would match an offer sheet should one be presented ...

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020