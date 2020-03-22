Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.

Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxes on small- and medium-sized businesses, delay repayment of low-income employee loans and provide financial assistance to poor families.

