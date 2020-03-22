Left Menu
Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

  Buenos Aires
  22-03-2020
In Argentina's nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption: the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home and off the streets. But he was forced to amend the list of exceptions after receiving a message from the mother of a 7-year old boy who had recently lost his first tooth.

"Dear @alferdez, I need to ask if the tooth fairy is among those exempted from quarantine? Joaquin has lost his first tooth and we don´t know if we should leave him a letter (we can´t find the tooth). We don´t want to cause the tooth fairy problems or for the police to detain him." Fernandez reassured the boy an hour later that the tooth fairy was indeed on the official list of exceptions.

"@littlekbz Cecilita! The tooth fairy can leave rewards for fallen teeth because he is not under quarantine. But the rest of us are... Joaquin should leave the tooth beneath his pillow and enjoy the prize," Fernandez wrote on Twitter. Aside from the tooth fairy, Argentina has also exempted key agricultural and export industry workers from the lockdown, and allows people on the streets to buy groceries and medicine, and for urgent medical needs.

The country thus far has confirmed 158 cases of coronavirus and four deaths from the disease.

