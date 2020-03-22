Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 04:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 04:10 IST
Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are currently admitted in various hospitals, whereas five have been discharged, one person has migrated out of the country and one person has lost his life.

The bulletin said, "Orders have been issued under Epidemic Regulation Act that any gathering (social/cultural/political/religious/academic /sports/seminar and conferences is restricted to a maximum of five persons in NCT of Delhi till March 31, 2020." "Orders have been issued on March 20 under the Epidemic Regulation Act for immediate suspension of all services/activities in departments/organizations of GNCT of Delhi other than those included in the list of essential services, till March 31, 2020," it said.

The 24x7 control room numbers for COVID-19 are 011-22307145, 011-22300012, and 011-22300036. The bulletin added, "Total 661 passengers are under quarantine at different government facilities. Till date, 208265 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at Delhi Airport and placed under surveillance. 6626 passengers from affected countries were screened today. 10,475 passengers are under home quarantine as on date." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of th...

Debi Mazar reveals her coronavirus diagnosis

Entourage alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, seve...

Coronavirus: TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament

The TMC on Sunday announced that it has given instructions to all its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus scare. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek OBrien has written to presiding officers of ...

Deserted roads in Srinagar as people observe 'Janata curfew'

Streets in Srinagar remained empty on Sunday as citizens observed Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020