Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 06:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 06:37 IST
Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus.

The potential measures, which he said would be discussed later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn spell. Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday.

"The measures that we will be considering tonight means that state premiers and chief ministers may have to take far more draconian measures to enforce social distancing particularly in areas of outbreaks than might otherwise be the case," Morrison said in Canberra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Cases registered against gym owners for flouting Delhi govt order

Police have registered cases against four gym owners in West Delhi and arrested two of them for violating the Delhi government order issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on SundayTwo gym onwers -- Kanhaiya Lal and Vish...

Janata Curfew: Markets shut, vehicles off roads as people stay

Markets were shut and vehicles were off the roads as crores of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14-hour voluntary curfew be...

Australian rules season suspended after coronavirus lockdown

The Australian Football Leagues attempt to forge on with the season despite the coronavirus outbreak lasted just one round before it was shut down on Sunday in the wake of a government crackdown on non-essential travel.The AFL, which runs t...

COVID-19: Punjab Chief Minister announces statewide lockdown till March 31

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. However, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020