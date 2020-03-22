Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to divert Beijing-bound international flights to other airports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:13 IST
China to divert Beijing-bound international flights to other airports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's aviation regulator said on Sunday that all international flights due to arrive in Beijing would be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry beginning on Monday, as the country steps up measures to battle the coronavirus.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said incoming international flights to Beijing would land at one of 12 other designated airports, where passengers would be screened. Passengers who were cleared would then be permitted to reboard the plane, which would take them on to Beijing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to introspect about careers and players should use it to stay mentally and physically fit. The coronavirus outbrea...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official....

Janata Curfew: Markets shut, vehicles off roads as people stay

Markets were shut and vehicles were off the roads as crores of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14-hour voluntary curfew be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020