Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second test of Assam girl for COVID-19 turns out negative: Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:33 IST
Second test of Assam girl for COVID-19 turns out negative: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second test of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Assam, who had initially tested positive for coronavirus, has tuned out to be negative, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. "The 4-year-old child who was suspected of #covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found NEGATIVE. There is no Covid19 positive case in Assam so far," Sarma tweeted, attaching a copy of the report.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati had on Saturday night said that the results of the initial test done at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) laboratory were positive. "We have sent the sample to ICMR-RMRC laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district for a re-check. The result is expected tomorrow afternoon," she had said.

Kornati had also informed that the girl's family was from the Pulibor area in the district and they had recently traveled from Bihar in a train to Mariani in Jorhat. "The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19. Health workers visited the family on March 20 and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms," she had said.

Kornati said the authority had started tracing all those who came in contact with the girl, whose family has no history of foreign travel. "Everybody is being placed under home isolation, including the health workers visiting them. The family has been shifted to the JMCH isolation ward," the DC had added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to introspect about careers and players should use it to stay mentally and physically fit. The coronavirus outbrea...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official....

Janata Curfew: Markets shut, vehicles off roads as people stay

Markets were shut and vehicles were off the roads as crores of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14-hour voluntary curfew be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020