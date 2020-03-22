COVID-19: J-K govt offices to remain closed on March 24
In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared a holiday in all its offices on March 24.
In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared a holiday in all its offices on March 24.
"Government declares holiday in all offices on March 24. March 23 and 25 are already holidays. Essential services to continue undisturbed," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, said on his twitter handle.
India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JK
- Rohit Kansal
- India
- Indian Council of Medical Research
ALSO READ
J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 finds place in JKBOSE textbooks for class 10
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in JK's Poonch
Son of slain Kashmiri pandit moves HC for CBI probe into cases against ex-JKLF leader
Chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act for JKBOSE class X students
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be development ambassador of Chamarajanagar