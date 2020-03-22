Bihar reports first COVID-19 death; CS says another woman under treatment at AIIMS, Patna

Bihar reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, as a man with a travel history to Qatar died at the AIIMS here, hospital superintendent CM Singh said. The 38-year-old man, a resident of Munger district, was admitted to the hospital on Friday with a kidney ailment, he added.

Doctors noticed that he was also suffering from respiratory problems, following which his swab samples were sent to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) here. The man, who was on dialysis, died on Saturday night, but his COVID-19 test results from RMRI came only on Sunday morning, Singh said.

Six more patients at the AIIMS, suspected to have contracted the disease, were awaiting their test results from RMRI, he added. However, talking to reporters, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said another woman at the AIIMS had also tested positive for COVID-19.

He did not give any other details of the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.