Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to extend state of emergency over coronavirus for 15 more days -reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:31 IST
Spain to extend state of emergency over coronavirus for 15 more days -reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish government has decided to extend for another 15 days the 15-day state of emergency announced on March 14 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, El Pais and El Mundo newspapers reported on Sunday.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez communicated the decision to regional leaders during a videoconference call, the reports said. The nationwide state of emergency bars people from all but essential outings.

The death toll from Europe's second-worst outbreak of the virus jumped to 1,326 from 1,002 the day before, according to Spanish Health Ministry data released on Saturday. The number of cases rose to 24,926 from 19,980.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: 10 samples sent for testing in Amravati

Samples of four people sent for novel coronavirus testing from Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday returned negative, while ten new samples were sent on Sunday, health officials said. So far 47 sample sent from the district have tested nega...

Afghanistan reports first confirmed death from coronavirus -health ministry

Afghanistans health ministry reported the countrys first confirmed death from the coronavirus on Sunday.A 40-year old man died in the northern Balkh province, Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.Afghanistan has 34 conf...

German, Swiss hospitals to treat coronavirus patients from eastern France

Hospitals in Germany and Switzerland have offered to treat some critically ill coronavirus patients from the neighbouring Alsace region in France, which is struggling to cope with a rising number of cases. Four teaching hospitals and an arm...

China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases, Wuhan eases lockdown

China reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while the city of Wuhan, the pandemics ground zero, announced it would be loosening a two-month lockdown by gradually resuming public transportation and allowing healthy people to resume wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020