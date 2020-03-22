Woman having COVID-19 symptoms dies in Haridwar

A woman having symptoms of coronavirus died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Sunday, informed Dr. Saroj Naithani, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Haridwar. According to the official, the deceased had returned from America on March 6.

She was admitted to BHEL hospital early morning on Sunday as her health deteriorated. The doctors at the medical center immediately collected her samples for coronavirus test. The Uttarakhand state health department is looking into the matter. (ANI)

