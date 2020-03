The Dubai World Cup, one of the world's richest horse races, has been postponed until next year to safeguard the health of participants, the Dubai government said on Sunday.

The race had been due to go ahead on March 28 without spectators, organisers said earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.