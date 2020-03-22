Coronavirus: One admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

One person was admitted in thedistrict civil hospital in Nashik for suspected exposure tonovel coronavirus while the samples of four others who wereadmitted on Saturday returned negative, health officials said

They said 44 out of the 297 people who arrived fromcoronavirus-affected regions have completed their 14-dayobservation period, while 253 people were surveyed forsymptoms on Sunday

So far, samples of 55 people have been sent fortesting, with 54 returning negative, while the report of oneis awaited.

