Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: One admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:50 IST
Coronavirus: One admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

One person was admitted in thedistrict civil hospital in Nashik for suspected exposure tonovel coronavirus while the samples of four others who wereadmitted on Saturday returned negative, health officials said

They said 44 out of the 297 people who arrived fromcoronavirus-affected regions have completed their 14-dayobservation period, while 253 people were surveyed forsymptoms on Sunday

So far, samples of 55 people have been sent fortesting, with 54 returning negative, while the report of oneis awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kerala CM expresses gratitude towards health workers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his gratitude towards the health workers and saluted their valiant efforts in checking the spread of novel coronavirus. In a release on Sunday, he said while the whole world was stunned b...

G20 finance ministers to hold talks as coronavirus fallout grows

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are to meet by teleconference on Monday, according to the published agenda of French finance chief Bruno Le Maire.The talks, scheduled for 1100 GMT, come as the G20 faces pressure to br...

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020