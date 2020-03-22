COVID-19: Four positive out of 128 samples tested in West Bengal

A total of 128 samples of likely to be coronavirus cases were tested out of which 4 are positive while 107 samples were found negative and results of 17 samples are awaited, West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Sunday. "West Bengal government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. A total of 128 samples of likely to be coronavirus cases were tested out of which 4 are positive while 107 samples were found positive and results of 17 samples are awaited," West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare Department said in a bulletin on coronavirus.

"Till date 22725travelers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. For 616 of them, the surveillance period has been over.40 are admitted in isolation facility on date. Rest 20745 are under home surveillance. As of today total 80063 travelers/persons have been screened at Kolkata and Bagdogra Airport and 516979 persons have been screened at seven Land Border Check Points along Nepal and Bangladesh. Also, 4964 crew members of ships have been screened in three Ports," the bulletin added. The bulletin also claimed that the health condition of all persons under surveillance is stable including both the patients admitted in Isolation.

"A 24X7 control room is operating in the State Head Quarter. Isolation facilities with a total of 428 beds have been arranged in different Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Sub-divisional Hospitals and Multi-specialty Hospitals across the State," the bulletin read. The health department also advised people to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"People at large should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing and do frequent hand-washing with soap and water. Those who have arrived from the COVID-19 affected countries should remain under home quarantine for 14days from the date of arrival in India, even if they do not have any symptoms," department advised through the bulletin. Earlier today, the state government had ordered the suspension of all interstate bus services till March 31 as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

