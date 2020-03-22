Left Menu
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 360 in a day

  Reuters
  Rome
  Updated: 22-03-2020 21:37 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:32 IST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 360 in a day to more than 3,450, a source told Reuters on Sunday. The number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, has increased by around 2,590 to more than 28,370. However, a number of results were still awaiting confirmation and it was not clear if they would be added later.

Sunday's figures represented an improvement on Saturday when the death toll in the region rose by 546 and new cases increased by 3,251. The national death toll is due to be released later on Sunday. The tally stood at 4,825 on Saturday -- the highest in the world.

