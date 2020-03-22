Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland stands by presidential vote plan as byelections go ahead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:26 IST
Poland stands by presidential vote plan as byelections go ahead
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

Poland went ahead with six byelections on Sunday and reaffirmed plans to hold presidential elections on May 10 as pressure rises to call off the poll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to prepare this. That is the law in our country - nothing has changed," Tomasz Grzelewski, spokesman for the National Electoral Commission, said. "If there was a decision by the President about introducing a state of emergency, then we would behave differently." Poland has shuttered schools, cinemas, and theaters while limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people. It has also closed its borders to foreigners and introduced a "state of epidemic".

The country has 627 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths as of Sunday. But despite calls from opposition critics and candidates to call off the presidential elections, the government says it will not postpone them as it could only do so if it introduces a state of emergency.

Earlier this month, voters turned out in low numbers in France's mayoral elections after the government imposed stringent restrictions on public life. The second round of the election was then called off. Grzelewski said protective measures had been taken to ensure the byelection went ahead smoothly. Staff at voting booths had masks, disinfectant gel, and gloves for voters to use. Voters were also to be given single-use pens to mark their ballots.

But some staff at voting booths had safety doubts. "I am convinced that these elections should be called off and moved to a safer date, one that won't put the safety of voters at risk," Pawel Jozef Gonda, chairman of the District Electoral Commission in Grebien, Patnow County, told private broadcaster TVN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback program amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back program un...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to possible IOC postponement of 2020 Tokyo Games

A round-up of reaction to the International Olympic Committee IOC announcing it is considering postponing the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while ruling out cancelling the Games. Andrew Parsons, presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020