PM Johnson says UK will take special steps to protect vulnerable
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the government now had to take special steps to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus outbreak.
"We now need to take special steps to protect the particularly vulnerable," Johnson said at a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
