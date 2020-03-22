Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Johnson says UK will take special steps to protect vulnerable

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:46 IST
PM Johnson says UK will take special steps to protect vulnerable

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the government now had to take special steps to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus outbreak.

"We now need to take special steps to protect the particularly vulnerable," Johnson said at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback program amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back program un...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to possible IOC postponement of 2020 Tokyo Games

A round-up of reaction to the International Olympic Committee IOC announcing it is considering postponing the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while ruling out cancelling the Games. Andrew Parsons, presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020