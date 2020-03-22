Left Menu
Germany's Merkel to go into quarantine after contact with infected doctor

  Reuters
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:51 IST
German chancellor Angela Merkel will go into quarantine after coming into contact with a doctor who had tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesman said on Sunday. Merkel will continue to work from home and will submit to repeated tests over the next few days, the spokesman said. It was too soon for a conclusive test on her at the moment, he added.

Merkel on Friday afternoon received a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, from a doctor who later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the statement.

