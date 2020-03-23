Syria confirms first coronavirus case - minister of health

Syria said on Sunday it had confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.

Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media the "necessary measures" had been taken.

There had been unconfirmed reports in recent weeks of coronavirus cases in Syria, whose health system, housing and infrastructure have been ravaged by nine years of civil war, but the authorities had denied them.

