New Zealand reports 36 new coronavirus cases, total crosses 100
The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand crossed the 100 mark on Monday as the country reported 36 new infections.
Of the new cases, two are related to community transmission, Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.
