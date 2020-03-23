Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.

Exxon will announce its reduction plans once they are final, said spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry.

