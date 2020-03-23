Tokyo considering 2020 Games postponement among many scenarios - Mori

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that organisers would consider postponement as one of many scenarios that they aim to have ready in four weeks, but that the Games would not be cancelled.

Mori told a news conference a team of people from among the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers would discuss how to proceed with the Games.

