Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another positive case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, total number rises to 7

Chandigarh reported one more positive case of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of infected patients to seven.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:26 IST
Another positive case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, total number rises to 7
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh reported one more positive case of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of infected patients to seven. Another primary contact of the city's first Covid-19 patient was tested positive for the virus on Sunday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to six.

The Haryana government has announced lockdown in seven districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula - till March 31. No public transport, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and for the purpose of essential services, will be allowed to be on streets.

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services. Union Health Ministry on Monday said that a total of 415 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Grateful that CMs understood importance of lockdown to fight COVID-19: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that he was grateful that many chief ministers across the country have understood the importance of imposing a lockdown in order to fight coronavirus. For nearly a week, I have ple...

Kazakhstan tightens foreign exchange controls to support tenge

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered state-owned companies on Monday to start selling part of their foreign currency revenue on the domestic market to support the local tenge currency, his office said.Tokayev also said his governm...

Olympics-IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange

Argentine sailor Santiago Lange said the International Olympic Committee IOC deserves more time to decide on potentially postponing the Tokyo Games but the well-being of athletes should be a top priority as the coronavirus pandemic spreads....

Air Canada lays off 5,000, France tries to save food supply

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unparalleled shock to the world economy. Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020