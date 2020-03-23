Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

Each year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates 'World Tuberculosis (TB) Day' on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB. Every year there is a dedicated theme that sets the tone for the awareness of 'World TB Day'. The theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', according to WHO.

Under this theme, WHO is motivating global leaders to scale up access to prevention and treatment, build accountability, ensure sufficient and sustainable financing including for research.

'World TB Day' is celebrated on March 24 because on this day, Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of bacillus(Mycobacterium tuberculosis) to the world in 1882. This bacteria is the leading cause of Tuberculosis and was unknown to humankind then.

WHO said that each day, over 4000 people lose their lives to TB and 30,000 people fall ill with this disease. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 58 million lives since the year 2000.

According to the report of WHO, 10,000,000 people fell ill with TB and 1,500,000 people died of TB in 2018.

There are far too many diseases and illnesses that people battle through life. But there are a few diseases that can wreck the life of the patient, their family and lead to much more chaos than others. And one disease that tops this list is Tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is one of the deadliest and most infectious diseases in the world. But the biggest attribute is it can be prevented and cured. The biggest catch is making the TB vaccine accessible and increasing awareness on the ways to reduce the transmission of this disease.

The global efforts for curbing this disease have already resulted in saving so many lives and with a concentrated and courageous approach, soon it really will be time when this disease can be eradicated completely.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.