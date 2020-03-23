Left Menu
Fiat Chrysler CEO says group to produce face masks in Asia- union representative

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley told employees that the carmaker would help with the production of masks during the coronavirus emergency, a union representative said on Monday. Manley said one of the group's plants in Asia would be converted to produce face masks for healthcare workers and would quickly reach a target of one million masks per month, UILM union representative Gianluca Ficco said, quoting a letter sent by the CEO to employees.

Fiat Chrysler and luxury carmaker Ferrari are also in talks with the nation's biggest ventilator manufacturer to help it boost production of the life-saving machines which are urgently needed in the coronavirus crisis, company officials said last week.

