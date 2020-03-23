Germany: Company applications for aid from KfW possible immediately
The German Economy Ministry said on Monday that companies could immediately apply for the KfW state development bank's programme to support the economy in 2020 as the world battles a coronavirus outbreak.
It said the funds in the programme were unlimited and available to small, medium-sized and large companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- German