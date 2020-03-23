Germany: Company applications for aid from KfW possible immediately

The German Economy Ministry said on Monday that companies could immediately apply for the KfW state development bank's programme to support the economy in 2020 as the world battles a coronavirus outbreak.

It said the funds in the programme were unlimited and available to small, medium-sized and large companies.

