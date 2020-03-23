Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus adds 15 bln euro credit line, scraps dividend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:58 IST
Airbus adds 15 bln euro credit line, scraps dividend
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airbus boosted its liquidity with a 15 billion euro ($16 billion) expanded credit facility on Monday while suspending its 2020 outlook in response to the coronavirus crisis that has grounded much of the global airline fleet. The European planemaker also joined U.S. rival Boeing in scrapping its 2019 dividend, worth a total of 1.4 billion euros. It also said it would suspend the voluntary top-up of staff pension schemes.

"These measures are designed to protect the future of Airbus and to ensure we can resume normal business or future business as soon as the situation improves," CEO Guillaume Faury told reporters. Airbus has not drawn down any credit lines and said it had enough liquidity to cope with the coronavirus with some 30 billion euros worth of liquidity available.

"We have a lot of runway with this 30 billion," Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam said. Airbus shares fell 10% versus a wider French CAC40 market index down by around 4%.

Faury called for "strong government help" for airlines across the world that have been forced to ground fleets, as well as for distressed aerospace suppliers. The French government has offered 300 billion euros of loan guarantees to help companies, but Airbus said its own credit facility was commercial and did not fall under the scheme.

Boeing, already battered by the year-old grounding of its 737 MAX airliner, last week called for $60 billion in U.S. support for the U.S. aerospace sector. PARTIAL PRODUCTION

Faury said it would become increasingly difficult to deliver jets and some would be stored. Most airlines continue to pay deposits even though many have called for deferrals, he said. Airbus said it would use customer financing "very selectively" to help distressed airlines and that it expected leasing companies, which are involved in almost half of its deliveries, to play their role as a "shock absorber".

Airbus also said it had identified operational measures to save cash as it resumed partial production at factories in France and Spain after a four-day shutdown. Airbus, which sources say had been producing 58 single-aisle jets a month before the crisis, declined to say at what rate it would resume output.

Factories have installed extra spacing between workers and shorter shift times to allow for sterilizing tools. Its immediate goal is to maintain parts flowing from a fragile supply chain at a sustainable rate, Faury said.

"We need to stabilize and see from what base we can restart," he told analysts. Industry executives say shortages are beginning to emerge in the supply chain and some contractors have paused production.

Germany's MTU Aero Engines, which is a supplier to Pratt & Whitney engines used on many Airbus single-aisle jets, said it would halt output for three weeks from March 30. $1 = 0.9356 euros) (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Christoph Steitz and Laura Marchioro; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's medics at "end of our strength" as they too fall ill

At Italys Oglio Po hospital, 25 out of 90 doctors are infected with the coronavirus, compounding the strain faced by a health system overwhelmed by the worlds second biggest outbreak. Adding in nurses, technicians and other employees, a fif...

Lockdown will be strictly enforced in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be strictly enforced in the national capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments ...

COVID-19 cases rise to 433; active cases 402

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 433 on Monday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry saidThe number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 402 so far, whil...

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to delay new studies; South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Eli Lilly to delay new studies due to coronavirus outbreakU.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly Co said on Monday it would delay starting new studies and pause enrollment in ongoing studies, as it lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020