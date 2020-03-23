Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tencent rolls out new health tracking code aimed at China's students

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:10 IST
Tencent rolls out new health tracking code aimed at China's students
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has rolled out a new tracking app aimed at students who are preparing to return to school, the latest tool in the country's coronavirus combat arsenal as the outbreak shows signs of easing. Fuxuema, which translates as "school resumption code", allows students to fill out their daily temperatures and obtain a color-based QR-code, a type of barcode, on their mobile phones that would show their health status, Tencent said in a statement on its social media account late on Friday.

Embedded in Tencent's popular messaging app WeChat, the mini-app is similar to health code systems launched last month by Tencent and rival Alibaba Group Holding's Alipay which Chinese residents across the country now have to use to travel within and out of cities. Schools in China have been shut since the end of January but some provinces such as Qinghai and Guizhou started to set reopening dates in early March as the number of new locally transmitted cases in the country fell.

However, schools in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have yet to say when they will ask students to return. Tencent said Fuxuema would allow teachers and relevant education departments to track the health status of their students and parents would be allowed to apply for the color-based codes for their child.

"When schools reopen, no matter whether it's primary schools, middle schools or universities, they can put up a school access barcode at the gate, and let parents and outsiders scan via WeChat to enter school without the hassle ... (and) further, manage people who enter school," Tencent said in its post. Mainland China on Monday reported a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases, reversing four straight days of increases, as the capital, Beijing, ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.

Some social media users praised Tencent's new code, saying said it would be useful in efforts to combat the virus, but others lamented that it would just introduce another layer of inconvenience. "How many different codes do we have now? This is the prelude to human beings being hijacked by machines," said one commentator on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Less than 1 pc of households in Delhi without electricity, toilet facilities: Economic Survey

Less than one per cent of households in the national capital are without toilet and electricity facilities, the Delhi Economic Survey stated on Monday. According to the 2019-20 survey tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the De...

Ireland to develop guidelines for public spaces

Ireland will develop guidelines to help people adhere to government recommendations to stay apart in public spaces to rein in the spread of coronavirus after crowds gathered in parks and beaches at the weekend.Ireland, which has reported 90...

Italy's medics at "end of our strength" as they too fall ill

At Italys Oglio Po hospital, 25 out of 90 doctors are infected with the coronavirus, compounding the strain faced by a health system overwhelmed by the worlds second biggest outbreak. Adding in nurses, technicians and other employees, a fif...

Lockdown will be strictly enforced in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be strictly enforced in the national capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020