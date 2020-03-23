Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:15 IST
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, provincial governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe said. He said late on Sunday the boundaries of the southeastern province, whose capital is the mining hub of Lubumbashi, would also be closed.

Ivanhoe, MMG Ltd, and Chemaf are among the mining companies with concessions there. From Monday, only the military, police, medical staff and authorized civil servants will be allowed to travel round the province, he said. Otherwise, transport from trucks to bicycles and barges has been halted.

The state is seeking to locate 75 people who took a plane from the national capital Kinshasa to Lubumbashi on Sunday, from which two other passengers subsequently tested positive for the virus. Those cases took the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 30 in Democratic Republic of Congo, and two deaths. The governor said in a video posted on Twitter.We ask them to stay at home and contact the medical services, the governor said in a video posted on Twitter.

"No activity will be tolerated in Haut-Katanga during this 48-hour period," he said. The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about 60% of the world's cobalt, a component in electric car batteries.

More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have now been reported across Africa, according to the World Health Organization. There are concerns that the continent will not be able to handle a surge in cases without the depth of medical facilities available in more developed economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Poland wants to let some prisoners go home due to coronavirus; UK calls in army and warns people to stay home or face lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Poland wants to let some prisoners go home due to coronavirusMore Polish prisoners will be given the possibility to serve their sentences at home due to the coronavirus epidemic, under a j...

Germany ups debt issuance plans to counter virus impact

Germanys debt agency announced a drastic expansion of its debt issue plans for this year as the government is racing to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.The government is aiming for additional proceeds of 32.5 billion e...

200 booked for violating lockdown orders in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Monday booked 200 people for violating the lockdown orders imposed in the wake of the coronavirus threat, an official said. Police lodged 70 FIRs against the violators under Section 188 of the IPC for not adhering to...

Greece calls for health volunteers to combat virus

Greece on Monday put out a call for health volunteers to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, a government official said. There are 17 recorded deaths and 624 officially announced infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020