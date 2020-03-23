Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-League uses social media reach for informative campaign on coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:57 IST
NBA-League uses social media reach for informative campaign on coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA may have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak but that has not stopped the league from using its massive online reach to good effect by educating its followers, sharing important information and guidelines related to the pandemic. The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus and since then more players have tested positive, including two-time champion Kevin Durant, three of his Brooklyn Nets team mates and two Los Angeles Lakers players.

The campaign, called 'NBA Together', will share the latest health and safety guidelines while using its digital platforms to help people cope with the pandemic. "Over the past week, 18 NBA and WNBA players created public service announcement videos to share important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus," the NBA said in a statement.

"Those videos have generated more than 37 million views across the league's social media accounts." One feature is a web page https://cares.nba.com/coronavirus with all the necessary information required to tackle the pandemic, with useful links to updates from the World Health Organisation and what fans can do to protect themselves.

The league said players from the NBA and WNBA have already committed to pay more than $30 million to support both healthcare organizations fighting the pandemic and people impacted by the virus. They aim to raise $50 million. Basketball fans at home will also get to watch classic games streamed on the NBA's social channels every day while one player will also sit down for a live interview with fans every weekday on Instagram.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 337,000 people and over 14,600 have died. The United States has more than 33,600 cases with 421 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus; Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirusSpanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self...

Czechs send facemasks to Italy after mix-up over Chinese gift

The Czech Republic sent 110,000 facemasks to Italy on Monday after confusion around a larger shipment of gear to protect against the new coronavirus was impounded by Czech authorities last week. The Czech customs impounded 700,000 facemasks...

COVID-19: Social-distancing will flatten the curve, says ICMR

Strictly-implemented social-distancing measures will reduce the overall expected number of cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent, according to the countrys apex health research bo...

Combating COVID-19: Telangana authorities enforce strict vigil on people

In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Monday enforced strict vigil on the people in the district amid lockdown. Bhaskar and his team took serious action against the people who were casually wander...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020