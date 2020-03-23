German minister: Govt will take stakes in firms where needed but won't preannounce that

The German government will take stakes in German companies struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak if necessary but it will not announce that in advance, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

He said the German government could help companies but would not be able to offset lost sales.

