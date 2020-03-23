Russian Olympic Committee calls for calm on Tokyo 2020 amid coronavirus "panic"

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Monday said the world's sporting authorities need to make balanced decisions based on logic and analysis in the face of coronavirus "panic" to determine whether Tokyo 2020 will go ahead this summer.

All members of the sporting community need to remain calm and act steadily and constructively to form a unified position, the ROC said in a statement on its website.

