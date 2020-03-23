Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Fed aims 'bazooka' at coronavirus to backstop economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:36 IST
U.S. Fed aims 'bazooka' at coronavirus to backstop economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday mounted an extraordinary new array of programs to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronarvirus outbreak, backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers. The new programs mean the Fed will lend against student loans, credit card loans, and U.S. government backed-loans to small businesses, and buy bonds of larger employers and make loans to them in what amounts to four years of bridge financing. A new "Main Street Business Lending Program" that will extend credit to small- and-medium sized businesses will also be announced "soon," the Fed said.

Existing purchases of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities will be expanded as much as needed "to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy." "It's their bazooka moment," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services in Troy, Michigan. "It’s their we'll do whatever it takes moment which should be a sign to financial markets and investors that the Fed will provide any and all liquidity necessary to support the economy through this period."

Stock futures rose, reversing earlier losses, and U.S. Treasury yields also ticked higher. The move also helped lower risk premiums in key corporate credit markets that have been disrupted in the outbreak, analysts said.

In a statement the Fed said the effort, approved unanimously by members of the Federal Open Market Committee, was taken because "it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions" as a result of the health crisis. Nearly a third of the U.S. population is subject to new rules that close non-essential businesses and discourage people from leaving their homes in order to slow the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus -PM

Hungarys government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.We a...

Shinzo Abe will make proper decision, says Trump on Tokyo Olympics

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make the proper decision and hinted that the final call on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be taken by Tokyo keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak in many...

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Av...

COVID-19: Singapore reports highest single day increase, total cases cross 500

Singapore on Monday reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single day increase, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 509, health officials said. Out of the 54 new cases, 48 people have travel history to Europe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020