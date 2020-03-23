Merkel is well, awaiting coronavirus test result - spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awaiting the result of a test to establish whether she has coronavirus after visiting a doctor who has tested positive for the illness, her spokesman said on Monday.

"The chancellor is well," Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference. He declined to say when the test results are expected. Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday.

