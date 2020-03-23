Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 402, army prepares to deploy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:13 IST
South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 402, army prepares to deploy

South Africa reported a sharp jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday to 402, from less than 50 just over a week ago, as the army prepared to deploy in each of the country's nine provinces, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the steep rise in cases in a statement on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster and imposed measures such as travel bans to curb the spread of coronavirus. He is expected to address the nation later on Monday on new measures to mitigate its impact.

A South African Army memorandum seen by Reuters on Monday detailed plans to deploy at least an infantry "sub-unit" to each of the country's nine provinces and two in Gauteng, which includes the capital Pretoria and commercial hub of Johannesburg, where roughly half of the infections have been reported. The deployment will last from March 23 for 21 days, but could be extended for a further three months, the memorandum said.

Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesman for the South African National Defence Force, said he would not comment on any plans to deploy the army until Ramaphosa's address. The memorandum states that army staff may arrest someone they see committing a crime.

South Africa confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 5, and analysts expect Ramaphosa to announce stricter measures to slow its spread in the country of around 58 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

G20 financial officials see need for joint action against coronavirus - statement

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies agreed to develop an action plan in response to the coronavirus and to closely monitor the epidemics impact on markets and economic conditions, the Saudi Secr...

Demand for LPG cylinders rising in NE, IOC urges people not to

PSU major Indian Oil Corporation on Monday said demand for LPG cylinders across the North East has shot up due to panic-buying in anticipation of lockdown in the states to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The company appealed to people not ...

From fire-eaters to quiz nights, shutdown-hit LGBT+ events thrive online

By Rachel Savage HORSLEY, England, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F rom a fire-eater performing for a lesbian club night from her garden to virtual quiz nights and book clubs, LGBT communities around the world are moving online as th...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothel appeal for funds due coronavirus

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020