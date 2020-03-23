Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's infection curve could be flattening off, public health chief says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:51 IST
Germany's infection curve could be flattening off, public health chief says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Signs are emerging that the exponential upwards curve in new coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening off for the first time thanks to social distancing measures, the head of Germany's public health institute said on Monday. Early testing for the virus in Germany had helped the health authorities and restrictions on public gatherings in places over the last week appeared to be working, said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute.

"We are seeing signs that the exponential growth curve is flattening off slightly," Wieler told reporters. "But I will only be able to confirm this trend definitively on Wednesday." He said he was optimistic that measures taken so far in Germany, including school closures, instructions on hand-washing and strict warnings against public gatherings, were already having an effect.

As of Sunday, there were 22,672 cases of coronavirus in Germany, with 86 deaths, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. Figures from private data provider Statista show the death rate of just 0.4% in Germany compares with much higher rates of 9.2% in Italy, 7.8% in Iran and 6.1% in Spain. The average age of people infected with the virus in Germany is 45.

Virologist Christian Drosten, from Berlin's Charite hospital, said in a weekend newspaper interview that the lower death rate in Germany - compared to Italy - could be partly explained by widespread testing for the virus here. "I assume that many young Italians are or were infected without ever being detected," he told newspaper Die Zeit. "This also explains the virus' supposedly higher mortality rate there."

But he said that at some point Germany would not be able to test as widely. "Our fatality rate will then also rise," he said. "It will appear that the virus has become more dangerous, but this will be a statistical artifact, a distortion. It will simply reflect what's already starting to happen: We're missing more and more infections."

Germany currently has 28,000 intensive care beds and is aiming to double that capacity. "We do have more beds, and maybe we're a little better trained," said Drosten. "But even though intensive care in Germany is good, there's still not enough of it."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said on Sunday he believed the government could hit its target of doubling the number of intensive care beds and could probably ramp up production of the accompanying medical equipment too. "But the question of having enough staff - that's a big challenge," he said in a political chat show on ARD television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts and the economic impact from the pandemic, a source familiar with t...

Delhi Police to seal all border pickets, issue curfew passes for essential service providers

The Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as execution of the prohibitory orders in the city was not up to the mark...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of ac...

Chouhan govt will work to implement promises made in BJP manifesto: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that his partys government in Madhya Pradesh will work to implement all promises made by it during the state assembly polls in 2018. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will work to make up for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020