Left Menu
Development News Edition

African finance ministers call for $100 bln stimulus, debt holiday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:12 IST
African finance ministers call for $100 bln stimulus, debt holiday

African finance ministers have called for a $100 billion stimulus package, including a suspension of debt service payments, to help the continent combat coronavirus. Some $44 billion would come from not servicing debt and they would also tap existing facilities in the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), African Development Bank (AfDB) and other regional institutions.

The ministers held a virtual conference on Thursday to discuss how to deal with the social and economic impacts of the pandemic on African nations, a statement by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said on Monday. It did not specify which countries participated in the meeting.

Africa is facing the combined shock of coronavirus, which threatens to strain under-funded health systems, as well as a sharp drop in revenues due to plunging oil and commodities prices. "Africa needs an immediate emergency economic stimulus to the tune of $100 billion," the statement said.

The proposed interest payment waiver would include not only interest payments on public debt but also on sovereign bonds. It would save governments an estimated $44 billion this year, and would possibly need to be extended to the medium term, it added. "(A waiver) would provide immediate fiscal space and liquidity to the governments in their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

For fragile states, the ministers agreed that waiving repayment of both principal and interest should be considered. Though African nations currently count only a fraction of global coronavirus cases, experts worry that their cash-strapped and under-equipped healthcare systems make them ill prepared to tackled large-scale outbreaks.

Meanwhile, sub-Saharan Africa's debt has ballooned to nearly 60% of GDP over the past decade, meaning many government must devote significant resources to debt service. Still, seven countries - Eritrea, Gambia, Mozambique, Congo Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan and Zimbabwe - were already in debt distress before the pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Nine others including Ethiopia, Ghana and Cameroon are at high risk of debt distress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union health ministry saidThe number of acti...

Report: Cowboys in talks with DT Poe

The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection registered four sacks and 22 tackles in 11 games last season with the Carolina Panthers...

Germany launches 750 bln euro package to fight coronavirus

Germany on Monday agreed a package worth up to 750 billion euros 808 billion to mitigate the damage of the coronavirus outbreak on Europes largest economy, with Berlin aiming to take on new debt for the first time since 2013.The federal gov...

G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts and the economic impact from the pandemic, a source familiar with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020