Coronavirus prompts Greece's Aegean to suspend all flights abroad

  • Reuters
  • Athens
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:36 IST
Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Monday it will suspend all of its international flights from March 26 to April 30 as a result of the spread of the coronavirus and flight restrictions. Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance group, said the safety of passengers and crews and the need to safeguard its viability were the main reasons for the suspension.

Airlines around the world are cutting flights as civil aviation authorities impose restrictions and countries close borders and impose lockdowns to try to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 10,000 people. Greece suspended flights from Britain and Turkey on Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown went into effect after the country saw its largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, a rise of 94 infections to 624, while fatalities increased to 15.

Aegean said it will continue to operate a small number of flights to Brussels from Athens to maintain connectivity with the EU's administrative centre. The airline said that if asked by authorities it will conduct special flights to repatriate Greek citizens as it has done recently, flying Greeks back home from London, Spain, Morocco, Poland, Serbia and the Czech Republic.

The carrier will continue flights to domestic routes but at lower frequencies, it said.

