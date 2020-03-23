Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian retailers, mall operators shut to contain coronavirus; apparel shares sink

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:00 IST
Brazilian retailers, mall operators shut to contain coronavirus; apparel shares sink

Brazilian retailers and mall operators are closing doors and redirecting efforts to e-commerce, as the private sector adjusts to help slow spread of the coronavirus that has infected over 1,500 people and killed 25 across the South American country. The move comes after federal and state governments enacted state of emergency rules allowing only essential services to remain open.

In Sao Paulo state, which is home to some 46 million people and accounts for around a third of the nation's economic output, state Governor Joao Doria on Saturday issued a quarantine order starting on Tuesday through April 7. Many retailers immediately followed Doria's order and closed brick-and-mortar stores, including electronics and home appliances retailer Via Varejo SA and fashion chains C&A Modas SA, Cia Hering, Guararapes Confeccoes SA and Marisa Lojas SA.

Some, such as Lojas Renner SA, acted before the official orders, suspending activities indefinitely in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina as of March 20. Magazine Luiza SA also joined the move, shuttering all physical stores indefinitely as of March 23, adding it would boost its e-commerce. "We're certain that our e-commerce infrastructure will make a difference," the company said in a securities filing.

Likewise, BR Malls said on Monday it would close all of its malls, proceeding only with delivery services in locations where authorities have not yet banned such activity. Upscale rival Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA closed all but essential services in four malls in Sao Paulo.

"The next step is to monitor whether the government will announce any new incentive (fiscal, labor etc) to support retailers," UBS analysts wrote in a report published on Monday, citing Cia Hering as the apparel retailer most exposed to fallout from the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus. "Hering has 42% of its stores in the state of Sao Paulo, Lojas Renner has 30% and C&A 31%," they added.

Apparel retailers were among the biggest losers on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday, with shares in Marisa Lojas down over 20%, Lojas Renner falling more than 10% and Cia Hering declining 9.5%. Retailers with a stronger balance sheet should have more flexibility to keep investing in the business and mitigate the effect of the major hit on sales in 2020, according to investment bank BTG Pactual. "In the short term, e-commerce/multichannel names should suffer less," BTG said in a recent report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnsons office said in a statement.The Prime Minis...

Former Juventus director appeals ban to European Court

Nearly 14 years after Italys biggest soccer scandal, appeals are still ongoing. Former Juventus director Antonio Giraudo, who was banned from the sport for life following a 2006 match-fixing scandal, submitted an appeal to the European Cour...

HP CM announces Rs 500 cr relief for poor, Rs 30 cr for construction workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, and Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak. Ab...

Maha's 1st Covid couple tests negative post-incubation period

A couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after their incubation period of 14 days, said a health official on Monday. The Pune-based couple, along with their daughter, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020