India committed to eliminate TB by 2025, says Prez Kovind on World Tuberculosis Day eve

India is committed to eliminate the prevalence of TB by 2025, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday in his message on the eve of the World Tuberculosis Day. "I am happy to learn that World Tuberculosis Day is being observed on 24th March, 2020 to commemorate the anniversary of Dr Robert Koch's discovery of the Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria in 1882," Kovind said in a statement.

The Indian government has committed to eliminate the prevalence of TB by 2025, with commensurate resources to rapidly reduce TB incidence prevalence and mortality in India, he said. "I appreciate the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for implementing the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for Tuberculosis Elimination (2017-2025)," the President said.

The ministry deserves to be complimented for working tirelessly to improve the quality of treatment and to create comprehensive support systems for TB patients, he said. "On this occasion, I appeal to all the stakeholders to come together to reinforce the efforts in 'TB Harega Desh Jeetega Campaign' and to ensure that this campaign becomes truly a people's movement," the President added.

