Left Menu
Development News Edition

India committed to eliminate TB by 2025, says Prez Kovind on World Tuberculosis Day eve

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:20 IST
India committed to eliminate TB by 2025, says Prez Kovind on World Tuberculosis Day eve

India is committed to eliminate the prevalence of TB by 2025, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday in his message on the eve of the World Tuberculosis Day. "I am happy to learn that World Tuberculosis Day is being observed on 24th March, 2020 to commemorate the anniversary of Dr Robert Koch's discovery of the Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria in 1882," Kovind said in a statement.

The Indian government has committed to eliminate the prevalence of TB by 2025, with commensurate resources to rapidly reduce TB incidence prevalence and mortality in India, he said. "I appreciate the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for implementing the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for Tuberculosis Elimination (2017-2025)," the President said.

The ministry deserves to be complimented for working tirelessly to improve the quality of treatment and to create comprehensive support systems for TB patients, he said. "On this occasion, I appeal to all the stakeholders to come together to reinforce the efforts in 'TB Harega Desh Jeetega Campaign' and to ensure that this campaign becomes truly a people's movement," the President added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Assam to be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till Mar 31

Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and announced by state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press...

UN chief urges warring parties to lay down weapons to fight against COVID-19

In an appeal issued on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19 the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind...

UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnsons office said in a statement.The Prime Minis...

Former Juventus director appeals ban to European Court

Nearly 14 years after Italys biggest soccer scandal, appeals are still ongoing. Former Juventus director Antonio Giraudo, who was banned from the sport for life following a 2006 match-fixing scandal, submitted an appeal to the European Cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020