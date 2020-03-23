Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:34 IST
G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts and the economic impact from the pandemic, a source familiar with the plans said.

The call, to be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will likely result in a statement from the G7 finance officials, who remain in close touch and are coordinating their efforts, the source told Reuters on Monday. The scheduling of the call comes as countries are rolling out unprecedented economic stimulus and financial backstop efforts to try to keep businesses from collapsing amid a halt to economic activity to slow the spread of the virus.

Mnuchin was trying to negotiate an economic aid package that has grown to about $2 trillion with U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican leaders after weekend talks failed to yield a deal. . The plan would provide loans and other aid to keep companies large and small solvent and continuing to pay employees. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday launched an extraordinary array of programs to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak..

Leaders of the G7 countries - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada - held a call last week and pledged coordinated healthcare and economic actions to fight the virus. They also said their finance ministers and central bank governors would consult weekly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020