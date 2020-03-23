Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo locks down mining area, some workers repatriated over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:34 IST
Congo locks down mining area, some workers repatriated over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in part of its copper and cobalt heartland and a union official said a Glencore mine in a neighbouring province had repatriated some foreign workers in response to an expanding coronavirus outbreak. The governor of Haut-Katanga province, Jacques Kyabula, issued the lockdown order late on Sunday and said the boundaries of the province would also be closed after two people tested positive for the virus in the provincial capital, Lubumbashi.

Sandeep Mishra, a general manager at Chemaf, the Congo subsidiary of Dubai-based Shalina Resources, confirmed its mines in Haut-Katanga had been suspended for two days and said production would suffer as a result. Ivanhoe and MMG Ltd, which also have concessions in Haut-Katanga, had no immediate comment.

In neighbouring Lualaba province, Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine, a copper and cobalt project, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the outbreak, a union official told Reuters. Charles Kumbi, a regional programme director with the IndustriALL union, which has an affiliate at KCC, said the workers had been sent home on technical leave but would resume work once the situation got back to normal.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. The governor of Lualaba province, which is home to several other large copper and cobalt projects, ordered all public markets to close on Monday except those selling food and medicine. The order does not appear to apply to mining.

Together, Haut-Katanga and Lualaba account for nearly all of Democratic Republic of Congo's output of cobalt, a component in electric car batteries. Congo produces about 60% of the world's cobalt. Indigo Ellis, Head of Africa Research at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said she expected the lockdown to weigh heavily on copper output.

"The greatest risk to copper output from DR Congo is the potential for smelter or logistics-related bottlenecks, preventing mines from shipping concentrates," Ellis said. Authorities said they were trying to locate passengers who were on a flight on Sunday from the national capital Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, on which two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, Governor Kyabula asked them to stay at home and contact the medical services. Only the military, police, medical staff and authorised civil servants will be allowed to travel around the province, he said. Otherwise, transport from trucks to bicycles and barges has been halted.

"No activity will be tolerated in Haut-Katanga during this 48-hour period," Kyabula said. The two cases from the flight took the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Congo to 30, including two deaths.

About 1,600 cases of coronavirus have now been reported across Africa, according to a Reuters tally. There are concerns that the continent will not be able to handle a surge in cases without the depth of medical facilities available in more developed economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo leaves Kabul, no word on political power-sharing deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Afghanistan on Monday without saying whether he was able to broker an agreement between the countrys squabbling political leaders. Pompeo was in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a US pea...

Iran calls for 2020 Olympics to be postponed amid coronavirus -IRNA

Iran has called for the postponement of 2020 Olympics amid the new coronavirus outbreak, the countrys state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.Given the recent events and the spread of the coronavirus in the world, as well as the cancellat...

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned ahead of schedule in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Monday, nearly two weeks before schedule, as the Budget Session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. The productivity of Lok S...

Swiss Olympic joins calls for postponing Tokyo 2020 Games

Switzerlands top sports body on Monday joined the calls for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed, saying it had written to the International Olympic Committee IOC asking to put the event on hold while the coronavirus pandemic rages.Under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020