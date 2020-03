Congo locks down mining area, some workers repatriated over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in part of its copper and cobalt heartland and a union official said a Glencore mine in a neighbouring province had repatriated some foreign workers in response to an expanding coronavirus outbreak. The governor of Haut-Katanga province, Jacques Kyabula, issued the lockdown order late on Sunday and said the boundaries of the province would also be closed after two people tested positive for the virus in the provincial capital, Lubumbashi.

Sandeep Mishra, a general manager at Chemaf, the Congo subsidiary of Dubai-based Shalina Resources, confirmed its mines in Haut-Katanga had been suspended for two days and said production would suffer as a result. Ivanhoe and MMG Ltd, which also have concessions in Haut-Katanga, had no immediate comment.

In neighbouring Lualaba province, Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine, a copper and cobalt project, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the outbreak, a union official told Reuters. Charles Kumbi, a regional programme director with the IndustriALL union, which has an affiliate at KCC, said the workers had been sent home on technical leave but would resume work once the situation got back to normal.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. The governor of Lualaba province, which is home to several other large copper and cobalt projects, ordered all public markets to close on Monday except those selling food and medicine. The order does not appear to apply to mining.

Together, Haut-Katanga and Lualaba account for nearly all of Democratic Republic of Congo's output of cobalt, a component in electric car batteries. Congo produces about 60% of the world's cobalt. Indigo Ellis, Head of Africa Research at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said she expected the lockdown to weigh heavily on copper output.

"The greatest risk to copper output from DR Congo is the potential for smelter or logistics-related bottlenecks, preventing mines from shipping concentrates," Ellis said. Authorities said they were trying to locate passengers who were on a flight on Sunday from the national capital Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, on which two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, Governor Kyabula asked them to stay at home and contact the medical services. Only the military, police, medical staff and authorised civil servants will be allowed to travel around the province, he said. Otherwise, transport from trucks to bicycles and barges has been halted.

"No activity will be tolerated in Haut-Katanga during this 48-hour period," Kyabula said. The two cases from the flight took the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Congo to 30, including two deaths.

About 1,600 cases of coronavirus have now been reported across Africa, according to a Reuters tally. There are concerns that the continent will not be able to handle a surge in cases without the depth of medical facilities available in more developed economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

