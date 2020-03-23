Left Menu
  • Reuters
  • Cairo
  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:37 IST
Sudan imposes 10-hour night-time curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Sudan will impose a nationwide curfew every night starting on Tuesday, beginning at 8 pm (1800 GMT) and lasting until 6 am to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, a member of the ruling transitional council said on Monday.

Sudan will also halt all long-haul bus trips between cities and states beginning on Thursday from 6 p.m. local time, the council member, Sadig Tawir, said on state television.

Sudan confirmed its second case of coronavirus last Friday. It has so far confirmed only one death from the disease. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

